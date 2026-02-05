Houston family seeks justice after man was killed while saving elderly woman

The Brief 45-year-old Spencer Germany is being hailed a hero. Germany's family says he was shot and killed while saving an elderly woman from being assaulted by her own son. Houston police arrested and charged Rogers McFarland for murder. He remains in the Harris County Jail.



A Houston family is calling for justice after they say their loved one was shot and killed while trying to save an elderly woman from a violent attack.

Houston family seeking justice after loved one was killed

What we know:

Police say the suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spoke with the victim’s nephew, who described the shooting as a senseless act.

"Without a doubt, he saved her life. In return, he lost his own," said Jeremy Cole, the victim’s nephew.

Remembered as a Hero

Family members say 45-year-old Spencer Germany was shot multiple times while intervening to protect his godmother, an elderly woman, from being assaulted.

Houston police say the shooting happened last Thursday at a home along Anita Street. According to Germany’s family, he was visiting his godmother when he witnessed her own son strangling her.

"My uncle stepped in and intervened and protected that lady," Cole said. "He put hands on the boy to make sure he got off his mom. He left, came back, and ultimately took my uncle’s life."

Cole added that Germany would never stand by while someone he loved was being hurt.

"He’s not going to stand around when a loved one is abused, hurt, and vulnerable," Cole said. "His godmother was vulnerable, being beaten, choked out, and abused by her own biological son."

Family Demands Accountability

Germany’s family describes him as funny, caring, and loving, a devoted father of five who always acted as the family’s protector. They say his death has left them devastated but determined to seek justice.

Police arrested Rogers McFarland and charged him with murder. A judge set McFarland’s bond at $750,000. He remains behind bars at the Harris County Jail.