Fort Bend County Judge KP George allegedly knew about fake hateful posts, search warrant says

A search warrant claims Fort Bend County Judge KP George was aware of and allowed, his consultant at the time and current candidate for County Commissioner Taral Patel, to post social media comments impersonating people online to threaten others.

Patel was indicted on four felony charges for allegedly created Facebook accounts impersonating other people with the intent to harm, defraud, intimidate, or threaten others.

Under the pseudonym "Antonio Scalywag", Patel is accused of posting racist comments related to Fort Bend County Commissioner of Precinct 3, Andy Meyers. Documents state Patel posted a press release on Sept. 18, 2023, showing a collage of "racist" social media posts. One of the comments in the post read, "I am with Meyers ALL THE WAY. . .unlike Patel and his followers who worship Monkey and Elephant."

Patel was working as a consultant for KP George's re-election campaign during the period the posts were made in 2022.

In a recent search warrant, investigators searched Patel's phone and found he had access to KP George's social media accounts in 2022. They also found text messages from Patel to George saying "I am posting the image now," which is believed to be referring to the collage posted on KP George's Facebook showing a lot of hateful comments.

The collage also had comments from Patel's alleged fake "Antonio Sclaywag" account.

Patel also sent George a screenshot of comments from users with the message, "Let me know if you approve, I'll share this post," and George responding with suggested language to add to the post, according to the court documents.

The warrant showed the alleged message from KP George read, "Also add, this heinous act doesn't represent Fort Bend County we are that most diverse and inclusive county, our diversity is our strength (you are welcome to rephrase it to fit the message)."

A Facebook post from George's account on Sept. 26, 2022 used much of the similar language. Patel is believed to have made the post with George's knowledge and permission, records state.

In another message, Patel texted George in response to a negative social media response about a burn ban the judge signed, stating, "They are just blowing up our social media. I will use fake account to counter them," and George responded, "thank you."

At this time, Patel is still in the race for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner.