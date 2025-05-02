Deshawn Longmire sentenced in murder of Houston pastor

The Brief Deshawn Longmire was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the murder of Houston Rev. Ronald Mouton in June 2022. He was found guilty on Thursday by a Harris County jury. Longmire shot and killed Mouton as he was driving on the Gulf Freeway.



Deshawn Longmire has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for the murder of Houston pastor Ronald Mouton in June 2022.

On Thursday, a jury found Longmire guilty of the murder, which stemmed from a road rage incident.

Deshawn Longmire sentenced

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Friday.

Rev. Ronald Mouton murdered

The backstory:

On June 24, 2022, Houston police were called to a crash along the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near 6400 Gulf Freeway near Gould Street.

Witnesses told police that 58-year-old Mouton was driving in a white car when he was shot by a driver in a black sedan, after an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities say Mouton was shot in the chest, crashed, and died. Mouton was a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 32 years.

ORIGINAL STORY: Beloved Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident, search underway for suspect

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers captures what appears to be Pastor Mouton’s car swerving into the roadside, moments before he crashed.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Then, another camera from a nearby gas station, captured the moments after his car crashed, and appeared to spin to a halt.

Investigators identified Longmire as a suspect. They learned in June 2022, Longmire was driving with the Uber app activated on Gulf Freeway Service Road near Gould Street when he shot out of his vehicle into Mouton's hitting him in the chest, according to a charging document in the case.