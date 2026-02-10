145-mph chase ends in fiery Splendora crash, self-inflicted gunshot wound

article

The Brief A high-speed chase reaching 145 mph ended when a serial evader crashed a burning vehicle into a ravine near the San Jacinto River. Upon reaching the wreckage, officers discovered the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the lower jaw. The suspect remains in a local hospital in serious condition; their identity has not yet been publicly released.



A high-speed chase that pushed speeds up to 145 mph ended in a fiery crash and a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after a multi-county pursuit tested the limits of local law enforcement coordination.

High-speed chase ends in fiery crash

The backstory:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the primary investigating agency, began the pursuit in Harris County before the suspect led officers on a dangerous path into Montgomery County.

As the chase crossed county lines during the early morning hours, the suspect reportedly reached speeds of 145 mph. Law enforcement officials said several pursuing units temporarily lost visual contact with the vehicle.

That’s when the Splendora Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) stepped in. Splendora units managed to re-establish contact, taking the lead position in the chase.

Officers eventually deployed tire deflation devices, but the suspect refused to quit. Even as the vehicle’s tires shredded, and the undercarriage caught fire, the driver continued onward. The chase finally ended when the burning vehicle plummeted into a ravine near the San Jacinto River.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (including air support), and the Splendora Police Department all assisted in the situation.

Suspect found with self-inflicted wound

When officers reached the wreckage, they took the suspect into custody and immediately called for EMS. It was then discovered the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the lower jaw.

The individual, who was already wanted for a prior evading incident and has an extensive history of fleeing from police, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The vehicle was a total loss, destroyed by the fire.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the suspect.

What they're saying:

"This incident underscores the importance of inter-agency coordination and trained interdiction units," the Splendora Police Department said in a statement, noting that the persistence of the officers involved helped bring a "dangerous situation to a controlled conclusion."