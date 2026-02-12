Gulf Freeway traffic: Fuel truck fire shuts down I-45 southbound lanes

The Brief Southbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Boulevard are shutdown as crews continue to clean up the aftermath of a fire. A fuel truck carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline caught fire around 2:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.



The aftermath of a large truck fire southeast of Houston is causing major traffic delays as crews continue cleanup efforts.

Fuel truck fire

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, a fuel truck carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

The truck was driving along the southbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway near Bay Area Boulevard when the fire broke out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No injuries have been reported.

All southbound lanes of Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Boulevard will continue to be shutdown until cleanup is completed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.