Gulf Freeway traffic: Fuel truck fire shuts down I-45 southbound lanes
HOUSTON - The aftermath of a large truck fire southeast of Houston is causing major traffic delays as crews continue cleanup efforts.
What we know:
According to the Houston Fire Department, a fuel truck carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline caught fire around 2:30 a.m.
The truck was driving along the southbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway near Bay Area Boulevard when the fire broke out.
No injuries have been reported.
All southbound lanes of Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Boulevard will continue to be shutdown until cleanup is completed.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Source: Houston Fire Department