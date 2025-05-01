Deshawn Longmire found guilty for murder of Houston pastor
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deshawn Longmire, the man charged with the murder of a beloved Houston pastor, Ronald Mouton, in June 2022, has been found guilty by a jury.
The court will now move on to the punishment phase for Longmire.
Murder of Rev. Ronald Mouton
The backstory:
On June 24, 2022, Houston police were called to a crash along the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near 6400 Gulf Freeway near Gould Street.
ORIGINAL STORY: Beloved Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident, search underway for suspect
Witnesses told police that 58-year-old Mouton was driving in a white car when he was shot by a driver in a black sedan, after an apparent road rage incident.
Authorities say Mouton was shot in the chest, crashed, and died. Mouton was a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 32 years.
Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers captures what appears to be Pastor Mouton’s car swerving into the roadside, moments before he crashed.
Then, another camera from a nearby gas station, captured the moments after his car crashed, and appeared to spin to a halt.
Investigators identified Longmire as a suspect. They learned in June 2022, Longmire was driving with the Uber app activated on Gulf Freeway Service Road near Gould Street when he shot out of his vehicle into Mouton's hitting him in the chest, according to a charging document in the case.
The Source: Information was gathered from previous FOX 26 reports and Harris County court documents. FOX 26 also had a photographer in the courtroom for the trial.