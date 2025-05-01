Deshawn Longmire found guilty for murder of Houston pastor

The Brief Deshawn Longmire has been found guilty of the murder of Houston pastor, Rev. Ronald Mouton, in June 2022. In June 2022, Longmire shot and killed Mouton on the Gulf Freeway after a road rage incident. The trial will move to the punishment phase.



Deshawn Longmire, the man charged with the murder of a beloved Houston pastor, Ronald Mouton, in June 2022, has been found guilty by a jury.

The court will now move on to the punishment phase for Longmire.

Murder of Rev. Ronald Mouton

The backstory:

On June 24, 2022, Houston police were called to a crash along the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near 6400 Gulf Freeway near Gould Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: Beloved Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident, search underway for suspect

Witnesses told police that 58-year-old Mouton was driving in a white car when he was shot by a driver in a black sedan, after an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities say Mouton was shot in the chest, crashed, and died. Mouton was a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 32 years.

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers captures what appears to be Pastor Mouton’s car swerving into the roadside, moments before he crashed.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Then, another camera from a nearby gas station, captured the moments after his car crashed, and appeared to spin to a halt.

Investigators identified Longmire as a suspect. They learned in June 2022, Longmire was driving with the Uber app activated on Gulf Freeway Service Road near Gould Street when he shot out of his vehicle into Mouton's hitting him in the chest, according to a charging document in the case.