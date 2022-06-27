Beloved Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident, search underway for suspect

Houston police need the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting and killing a beloved pastor in a possible road rage incident.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 58-year-old Ronald Mouton, a beloved pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday on 6400 Gulf Freeway near Gould Street, Houston police responded to a crash along the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway.

Witnesses tell police that Mouton was driving in a white car when he was shot by a driver in a black sedan, after an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities say Mouton was shot in the chest, crashed, and died.

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers captures what appears to be Pastor Mouton’s car swerving into the roadside, moments before he crashed.

Then, another camera from a nearby gas station, captures the moments after his car crashed, and appeared to spin to a halt.

FOX 26 spoke with Mouton's family on the phone. They declined to speak on camera Monday, but said he leaves behind a wife, four kids, 10 grandchildren, and a brother.

Judge Wanda Adams first met Pastor Mouton and his family back in 2005. The two worked closely together for several years when Adams served on Houston City Council.

"You get mad, and you get angry, and you're like why? What could cause you to raise down the window, pull out a gun, and shoot someone? What makes you that angry?" said Adams.

Adams described Mouton as a selfless man with a big heart who adored his family.

Houston police are now searching for an unidentified suspect in a black vehicle.

In a statement from Bishop James Dixon, he says:

"The family of Pastor Ronald Mouton is shattered by his sudden and tragic death. All the prayers and concerns are greatly appreciated. They also appreciate the response of HPD and the intense investigations into this case. For now, the family is dealing with the shock and pain of their loss. They expect to make a public statement within a couple of days. Thank you for respecting their need for privacy."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, call (713) 222-8477.