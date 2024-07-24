FBI Houston, other agencies conducting dozens of arrests today

FBI Houston says they are leading "a sweeping court-authorized law enforcement operation this morning targeting numerous alleged criminals throughout Houston and Harris County."

The agency has partnered with Houston police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct dozens of arrests.

FBI Houston says tactical teams from their office and FBI offices in San Antonio and New Orleans, as well as the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department and Texas DPS are also assisting.

"There is no threat to the public at this time," FBI Houston said in a statement.

The agency says they will likely release more information "in the near future."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.