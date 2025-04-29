Texas Governor, Houston Mayor agree state constitution need to change to hold felony court judges accountable

The Brief A push is underway by some elected officials in Texas to change the state's constitution regarding bond. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made it one of his priority bills this legislative session. Critics of the bill say judges can already set strict bond conditions, and they fear judges could abuse the new power.



Governor Greg Abbott has made it one of his priority bills this legislative session.

Texas elected officials pushing for change to state constitution regarding bonds

He wants voters to decide if judges should have more discretion and be held accountable when releasing repeat violent offenders on low bonds or personal recognizance bonds.

More than 200 Harris County residents have died allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony bonds.

Judges say their hands are tied, pointing to the state's constitution which states all defendants are granted bond, except in the case of capital murder.

What they're saying:

"That's another reason why I think this is important. It takes away that crutch," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. "It puts the responsibility on the elected judge to make that determination as opposed to saying I have no choice."

"The Texas constitution says everyone in Texas is entitled to a bond that goes back to 1836," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

The Mayor and Governor say it's time for Texas to change its constitution, giving judges more discretion to keep defendants in jail with no bond for violent crimes, like murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"I'm working around the clock to make Houston safer, but as long as we let someone charged with murder or capital murder out on bond, we will never be the safe city we deserve," Whitmire said.

Critics of the bill say judges can already set strict bond conditions, and they fear judges could abuse the new power.