Houston pharmacy gave men muscle relaxers, opioids prescribed by OBGYN, DEA says

The Brief A civil complaint has been filed against a Houston pharmacy and its owners. The complaint shows the pharmacy dispensed painkillers and muscle relaxers to men, but the prescriptions came from OBGYNs. The DEA found 99 fake prescriptions from doctors hundreds of miles away during a search of the pharmacy.



A civil complaint has been filed against a Houston pharmacy and its owners for dispensing painkillers and muscle relaxers to male customers, but the prescriptions came from doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynecology care. The complaint also shows the pharmacy dispensed powerful controlled substances that were allegedly prescribed by doctors located hundreds of miles away.

The complaint seeks civil monetary penalties from Nnwood Pharmacy and names Nnwood’s owners, Cheryl Brew Greenleaf and Wendell Kirk Greenleaf, both of Houston, as defendants.

Fake controlled substance prescriptions

The backstory:

Authorities executed an administrative inspection warrant on July 16, 2021, at which time they seized 99 allegedly fraudulent patient prescriptions Nnwood had dispensed.

The complaint alleges the prescriptions were for schedule II through schedule IV-controlled substances and dispensed under several invalid DEA registration numbers.

Nnwood and the Greenleafs allegedly dispensed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice by dispensing fraudulent and invalid prescriptions.

Additionally, Nnwood and the Greenleafs allegedly failed to make, keep and furnish records and reports the Controlled Substances Act and DEA regulations require.

Nnwood Pharmacy

According to the complaint, Nnwood Pharmacy registered as a retail pharmacy with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on May 21, 2007, and was authorized to dispense Schedule II through Schedule V controlled substances.

According to the complaint, Nnwood Pharmacy was also the subject of a previous investigation in 2007.

Dig deeper:

The pharmacy is located at 8240 Antoine Drive in the Inwood North area of Houston. A quick online search shows the pharmacy is temporarily closed and the phone numbers listed are no longer working.

What we know:

It is unclear who filed the civil complaint against the pharmacy and its owners, or what monetary penalties they're seeking.

There is no information about when the pharmacy closed and if the closure is permanent.

What they're saying:

"The Controlled Substances Act ensures that those who manufacture, prescribe, dispense, and distribute controlled substances do so in a safe and legitimate way. This prevents dangerous narcotics being diverted for illicit use, or for unsuspecting people to ingest dangerous drugs," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. The Southern District of Texas is committed to ensuring that those who endanger the public by violating the Act are held accountable."

"Pharmacies are the final defense against prescription drugs being diverted to the black market and into the wrong hands, devastating communities," said DEA acting Special Agent in Charge William Kimbell of the DEA-Houston Division. "Pharmacies have a fundamental responsibility to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent the diversion of controlled substances and ensure that they are dispensing controlled substances pursuant to legitimate prescriptions."