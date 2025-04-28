10 shot in 7 Houston-area shootings in 12-hour period

The Brief Ten people were shot in seven separate incidents in Houston and Harris County in a 12-hour period from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Four people were killed, and six others were injured in the shooting. Among those injured were four teens.



4 dead, 6 injured in 7 shootings

Timeline:

From 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, 10 people were shot – 4 of them fatally – in multiple incidents in Houston and Harris County.

4 p.m. Sunday – Whittingham Lane: Police say a man was shot to death during a family dispute in southwest Houston.

9 p.m. Sunday – Hillcroft Avenue: Police say a man was shot at a bus stop during a robbery. He is expected to survive.

9:15 p.m. Sunday– Ocee Street: Police say a man was shot to death, and one person was detained.

11:15 p.m. Sunday – S. Main Street: Police say a man was shot and killed at a gas station. The shooter fled.

12:56 a.m. Monday – Gillette Street: Police say two people, possibly including a teen, were shot and taken to the hospital.

1:30 a.m. Monday – Tuck Street: Three juveniles were shot in east Houston. Their conditions are not known.

4 a.m. Monday – Dehay Lane: A 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Cypress home.

1 killed on Whittingham Lane

What we know:

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 11200 block of Whittingham Lane.

When Houston police officers arrived with medics, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there was some sort of family dispute when the man was shot in the doorway of the home.

What we don't know:

The victim or suspect has not been identified yet.

Dig deeper:

1 shot during robbery on Hillcroft

What we know:

Police responded to an aggravated robbery call around 9 p.m. near Hillcroft and Windswept.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the man had been waiting at the bus stop when he was approached by two young males who had a gun and asked for his cell phone. Police say there was a struggle, and the man was shot.

What we don't know:

The man who was shot and the suspects have not been identified. There is no further description of who police are looking for.

1 killed on Ocee Street

Ocee Street shooting scene (Courtesy of OnScene Tv Houston)

What we know:

Around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a shooting call was received by Mid-West patrol officers in the 3400 block of Ocee Street.

It is believed two males in their 20s got into an altercation over a parking spot. At some point, police say, one man pulled out a weapon and shot the other multiple times.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the suspected shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any charges have been filed against the suspected shooter.

Dig deeper:

1 killed at gas station on S. Main Street

Main Street shooting scene at Valero (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

What we know:

Police say officers were initially working an accident nearby and heard gunshots from the 9300 block of S. Main Street.

A man was found in the middle of the Valero parking lot, shot multiple times, police say.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived and began CPR on the victim. He was taken to a nearby trauma center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Dig deeper:

2 shot in car on Gillette Street

What we know:

Two people were wounded when someone walked up to their car and opened fire in the 1300 block of Gillette Street just before 1 a.m. Monday, Houston police say.

The driver, believed to be 17 years old, and an adult passenger were taken to the hospital. One was in stable condition, and the other was possibly in critical condition, police say.

According to police, a vehicle with four people was traveling in the area when someone walked up and shot into the vehicle.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the shooter at this time. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The two people who were shot also have not been identified.

3 juveniles shot on Tuck Street

What we know:

Officers were called to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Tuck Street.

Three juveniles were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

The youngest victim is reportedly 14 years old.

What we don't know:

Police have no suspect identified or information on what might have led to the shooting.

Man shot to death outside Cypress home

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Monday in the 16000 block of Dehay Lane in the Cypress area.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old man and several friends were outside the home when an argument started, leading to a physical confrontation.

Authorities say it ultimately led to the shooting that killed a 21-year-old man.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed and the shooter have not been identified. It's unclear what the argument was about.

Call Crime Stoppers with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about any of these shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or the investigating agency.