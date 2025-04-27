One dead from gunshot at residence in southwest Houston neighborhood

article

A family dispute led to the killing of a man in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

What we know:

Just after 4:00 PM today, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 11200 Whittingham Lane.

When officers arrived with medics, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Department say there was some sort of family dispute when the man was shot in the doorway of the home.

What we don't know:

The victim or suspect has not been identified yet.

The suspect is not in police custody, but police say he is a hispanic male in his 30s and driving a purple Maserati.

Houston police said in a presser on Sunday that there is no threat to the public.