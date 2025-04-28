Main Street shooting: Man shot at Valero near NRG, dies at hospital

The Brief A man was shot and later died at the hospital after being shot in a Valero parking lot, police say. Houston police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.



A deadly shooting is being investigated by Houston police after the male victim was found in a gas station parking lot, police report.

Man shot on South Main Street

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports officers were initially working an accident nearby and heard gunshots from the 9300 block of S. Main Street near NRG.

A 27-year-old man was found in the middle of the Valero parking lot, shot multiple times, says Lt. Horelica.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived and began CPR on the victim. He was taken to Ben Taub General and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say two men had been arguing and the victim, who was a family member of one of the men, tried to diffuse the situation.

The suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene, along with the other man.

Investigators will be looking over evidence, surveillance video, and talking to witnesses.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified at this time.