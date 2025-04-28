Ocee Street shooting: Man shot, killed over alleged parking spot dispute
HOUSTON - An altercation over a parking spot led to one man being shot and killed in the Mid-West area, according to Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.
Shooting on Ocee Street in Mid-West
What we know:
Around 9:15 p.m., a shooting call was received by Mid-West patrol officers in the 3400 block of Ocee Street.
It is believed two males in their 20s got into an altercation over a parking spot.
Ocee Street shooting scene (Courtesy of OnScene Tv Houston)
Lt. Horelica reports at some point, one man pulled out a weapon and shot the other multiple times.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he ws pronounced dead, police say.
According to Lt. Horelica, the suspected shooter, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if any charges have been filed against the suspected shooter.
The Source: Information was provided by HPD Lieutenant Horelica at the scene.