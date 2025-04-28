Expand / Collapse search

Ocee Street shooting: Man shot, killed over alleged parking spot dispute

Published  April 28, 2025 7:03am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • One man was shot after an altercation on Ocee Street and later died at the hospital, according to police.
    • Houston police believe the man was involved in a dispute over a parking spot.
    • The suspected shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

HOUSTON - An altercation over a parking spot led to one man being shot and killed in the Mid-West area, according to Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

Shooting on Ocee Street in Mid-West

What we know:

Around 9:15 p.m., a shooting call was received by Mid-West patrol officers in the 3400 block of Ocee Street.

It is believed two males in their 20s got into an altercation over a parking spot.

Ocee Street shooting scene (Courtesy of OnScene Tv Houston)

Lt. Horelica reports at some point, one man pulled out a weapon and shot the other multiple times.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he ws pronounced dead, police say.

According to Lt. Horelica, the suspected shooter, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any charges have been filed against the suspected shooter.

The Source: Information was provided by HPD Lieutenant Horelica at the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston