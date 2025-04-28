Ocee Street shooting: Man shot, killed over alleged parking spot dispute

The Brief One man was shot after an altercation on Ocee Street and later died at the hospital, according to police. Houston police believe the man was involved in a dispute over a parking spot. The suspected shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.



An altercation over a parking spot led to one man being shot and killed in the Mid-West area, according to Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

Shooting on Ocee Street in Mid-West

What we know:

Around 9:15 p.m., a shooting call was received by Mid-West patrol officers in the 3400 block of Ocee Street.

It is believed two males in their 20s got into an altercation over a parking spot.

Ocee Street shooting scene (Courtesy of OnScene Tv Houston)

Lt. Horelica reports at some point, one man pulled out a weapon and shot the other multiple times.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he ws pronounced dead, police say.

According to Lt. Horelica, the suspected shooter, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any charges have been filed against the suspected shooter.