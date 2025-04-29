Update in murder case of Houston mother; focus shifts to boyfriend

The Brief Murder charges against Jalin Foreman are expected to be dropped in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock. He now faces charges of deadly conduct and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors are shifting focus to Whitlock’s boyfriend, Devin Webber, who is already in Fort Bend County custody and is expected to face charges related to the case. A custody battle is underway for Whitlock’s two children, with family members from Foreman’s side filing for custody, raising concerns for the victim’s grandmother amid the legal developments.



Murder charges against a man originally accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock are expected to be dismissed this week, as prosecutors shift their focus to a new potential suspect: the victim’s boyfriend.

What happened to Jalen Whitlock?

Whitlock was killed on Sept. 12, 2024, during a birthday party at her Houston home on Locksley Road. According to family members and court records, an argument broke out between Whitlock and her ex-boyfriend, Jalin Foreman, who had arrived at the party to drop off gifts for their child. The confrontation, which took place in front of the children, ended in gunfire. Whitlock was pregnant at the time that she was killed.

Five days later, Foreman turned himself in to the authorities. He was charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond.

New Developments

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office now confirms with FOX 26 that murder charges against Foreman are expected to be dropped. Instead, Foreman is now facing two new charges: deadly conduct and tampering with evidence.

Whitlock’s boyfriend at the time of the shooting, Devin Webber, is expected to appear in court soon to face charges connected to the case. Webber was already in custody in Fort Bend County on unrelated charges, including evading arrest and attempted theft of an ATM, according to court documents.

Angela Whitlock, the victim’s grandmother, told FOX 26 that she was informed by prosecutors the fatal shot came from Webber’s weapon — but she still holds Foreman responsible for her granddaughter’s death.

"Had he (Foreman) followed the request and the directive of taking the birthday gifts to his mother's house and not coming to my granddaughter's house, I believe that my granddaughter would still be alive," Angela Whitlock said. "Devin shot back. …it doesn't change the fact that my granddaughter is dead."

Custody battle looms

The family is now also facing a custody battle over the two children left behind. Angela Whitlock said family members from Foreman’s side have filed competing claims.

"Jalin's mother and father are fighting against each other. Their primary custody is with my daughter, their grandmother. And they do have visitation with their grandfather," she explained. "This is so unfortunate because this is something my daughter had intention of doing anyway. It just needed a conversation... but papers were filed, and here we are."

She added that the uncertainty has only deepened now that Foreman's charges do not include murder.

What happens now?

More discussions on this case are expected during Foreman’s court appearance Wednesday in Harris County.