The Brief • Breezy, warm & humid again today

• Higher rain chances late tomorrow - Saturday

• Slight chance for strong storms north and west

Severe storms will once again fire up in western and northern parts of Texas, with large hail and damaging winds likely. Locally, our atmosphere isn't ripe for stormy weather just yet, but chances are on the way.

Watch for storms tomorrow through the weekend

Weather around Texas will become a bit chaotic for the next several days with lots of humidity and several small disturbances in the jet stream.

As a result, the timing and location of storms is challenging. Most likely, our first chance for storms will arrive late tomorrow and early Thursday.

Storms are also expected on Friday and into Saturday. Models are mixed on Sunday, but it does look slightly less humid, so that's nice.

Pollen levels are moderate, but could rise

We are still at the tail end of tree pollen season and in the heart of grass pollen season, so prepare for levels to rise a bit over the next couple of days.