Tax refund stolen from Houston man - what you need to know

The Brief A Houston man says his $5,304 tax refund was stolen and deposited into a fraudulent bank account opened in his name while he was out of the country. He says account was opened at Woodforest Bank using his driver’s license number, though he still has his physical ID. Authorities and the bank are investigating as identity theft cases rise during tax season.



A Houston man is sounding the alarm after he says his $5,304 tax refund was stolen — and deposited into a bank account opened in his name without his knowledge.

While you wait for your refund… thieves do too

What we know:

Perry King Jr. says the ordeal began when he returned from a trip abroad on April 21 and checked his mailbox. Inside was a card from Woodforest Bank — a bank he’s never used. Initially assuming it was junk mail, he opened the envelope and discovered something far more serious.

"The message said I was authorized for overdrafts on debit card and ATM purchases on my account," King said. "But I don’t have an account with Woodforest Bank."

He says when he contacted customer service, he was told an account had been opened April 8 — while he was still out of the country. The account showed two deposits: one for $40 and another for $5,304 — the exact amount of King’s IRS tax refund.

King says he followed instructions from the bank and visited the branch where the account was originally opened — at 21150 Kuykendahl Road in Spring, Texas.

He says representatives confirmed that the account was opened there and opened a fraud investigation.

"The last question that I asked her was do I need a physical ID to open an account, and she said yes, which was weird to me because I had my driver's license. My main question is how was an account opened up?"

'Tis the season

By the numbers:

The case highlights a growing trend. According to FBI data, identity theft tends to spike in the spring, around tax season. Most thefts are reported at homes or residences — often involving stolen mail.

Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau says it’s more important than ever to safeguard personal information.

"Whether it's digital or printed, you need to protect it so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands," she said. "And if you’re out of town, have someone you trust check your mail regularly."

King has filed a police report and is now working with the IRS to have his refund reissued. He says Woodforest Bank is conducting a fraud investigation, but he’s still left with questions — and concerns that others could fall victim to the same scheme.

"I just want to get this resolved," he said. "And I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else."

FOX 26 reached out to Woodforest Bank for comment, but has not yet received a response.