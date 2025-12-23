Sugar Land surgeon accused of working on patient while intoxicated

The Brief Dr. Azul Jaffer is accused of performing surgery on a patient while intoxicated. Dr. Jaffer was indicted for the incident, which reportedly happened in August. The doctor allegedly has performed surgeries for over 20 years, including under his own business.



A plastic surgeon based in Sugar Land has been indicted and accused of working on a patient while intoxicated earlier this year.

Surgeon accused of working while intoxicated

Zaul Shirazali Jaffer (Photo courtesy of the Sugar Land Police Department)

What we know:

Records confirm that Dr. Azul Jaffer has been indicted on a state jail felony charge of "Performing Surgery While Intoxicated." The surgery reportedly happened in mid-August.

Sugar Land Police say Dr. Jaffer was arrested after a grand jury returned the indictment. He has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Dr. Jaffer's bond has not been set at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details regarding the allegation are available at this time.

Azul Plastic Surgery

Dig deeper:

Dr. Azul Jaffer is a licensed plastic surgeon, according to Houston Methodist. He is affiliated with Methodist's Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Jaffer also founded his own business, Azul Plastic Surgery, in 2009. According to his website, he has performed surgeries for over 20 years.

What's next:

Dr. Jaffer is set to go before a magistrate judge on Wednesday.