Houston shooting: Man killed at home on Ludington Drive
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston home on Monday night.
Man killed on Ludington Drive
Police investigate a shooting on Ludington Drive in southwest Houston.
What we know:
Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6300 block of Ludington Drive, near Bob White Drive, around 10 p.m.
They found a wounded man inside the home. He died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating the motive but say the shooting may have occurred during a robbery.
A description of a suspect or suspects has not yet been released.
Investigation continues
Police investigate a shooting on Ludington Drive in southwest Houston.
What's next:
HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating the shooting. Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.