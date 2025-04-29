Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man killed at home on Ludington Drive

Published  April 29, 2025 11:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was killed in a shooting on Ludington Drive in southwest Houston.
    • Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.
    • Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston home on Monday night.

Man killed on Ludington Drive

Police investigate a shooting on Ludington Drive in southwest Houston.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6300 block of Ludington Drive, near Bob White Drive, around 10 p.m.

They found a wounded man inside the home. He died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the motive but say the shooting may have occurred during a robbery.

A description of a suspect or suspects has not yet been released.

Investigation continues

Police investigate a shooting on Ludington Drive in southwest Houston.

What's next:

HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating the shooting. Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

