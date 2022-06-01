FBI agents raid Houston bail company accused of charging substantially low bonds

An investigation is underway at a bail bond company in downtown Houston accused of charging substantially low bond amounts, which has helped some high-profile murder cases FOX 26 has covered closely.

FBI agents and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force spent hours at AABLE Bail Bonds at 1620 Austin Street. The company is known for charging less than 10 percent of the bond amount and even offering payment plans, which has helped some high-profile murder cases.

Boxes and boxes of files were placed in an 18-wheeler.

The FBI will say nothing more than to confirm an ongoing investigation.

"The FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston," an official spokesperson said in a statement. Given the ongoing nature of the matter, we are not permitted to comment further.



This bail bonding company and others owned by the Muharib family are known in the industry for bonding out high-risk offenders.

"High risk meaning there's usually not any collateral the co-signers are usually not creditworthy it's less money put down there's not a great support system with family and friends," said Mario Garza President of the Harris County Bail Bond Association.

Last winter Harris County Commissioners Court looked into requiring all bonding companies in Harris County to require 10 percent of the bond amount. That's when bail bond companies owned by the Muharib family first came under scrutiny.

They have posted bonds for headline-grabbing criminals like Gerald Wayne Williams, 35. He was able to post bond after being charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old David Castro.

"Most likely they didn't come anywhere near the $35,000 which you would traditionally pay 10 percent it was probably more like 2 percent," said Paul Castro, David's father. "So this woman in particular the woman who owns it her signature is on the line that put my son's accused killer back on the streets."

The Muharib Famiy also posted 30-year-old Deon Ledet's bond. He had 7 prior felony convictions before he shot, killed HPD officer William "Bill" Jeffery and lost his own life in the gun battle last fall.

Castro was glad to see all the police activity at AABLE Bail Bonds.

"Is it surprising no and yes," Castro said. "Yes that something is finally being done that company is putting dangerous people back on the street and has done it at a discount rate for years."