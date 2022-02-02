How to choose a home security system that best suits your needs
FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivans shares some tips on how to choose a home security system, from DIY to professional and smart home systems.
Where do we start in crime prevention? Save Our Streets panel discussion
In this FOX 26 News special Jonathan Martin and a panel including Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins, Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard, Crimestoppers Houston CEO Rania Mankarious, and 93.7 The Beat DJ Kiotti Brown talk about the importance of starting with the younger generation in establishing a plan for crime prevention.
New crime intiatives lauched today - Save Our Streets Part 1
Both Harris County and the City of Houston launched new crime prevention initiatives today "Clean Streets, Safe Neighborhoods" and "Safe Houston". Jonathan Martin leads a panel discussion about rising crime in the greater Houston area
Crime in the Houston area - The FOX 26 After Show continues the conversation
The conversation about crime in the greater Houston area continues after the FOX 26 Morning News special Save Our Streets
Ghost Guns - Save Our Streets - Part 5
A special presentation from FOX 26 Morning News about crime in the greater Houston area. Joining Sally MacDonald in a discussion about "ghost guns" and other issues around gun control.
"Out on Bond" - Save Our Streets -Part 3
The conversation about crime in the greater Houston area turns to issues of bond, joining Sally MacDonald is crime victim Jacquelyn Carter, criminal defense attorney Letitia Quinones, Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers, contributing writer for The Texan News Holly Hanson, and Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.
What can we do to - Save Our Streets - panel discussion - Part 1
A FOX 26 Morning News special focusing on crime in the greater Houston area and what elected officials, community leaders and citizens can do to make a change.