An off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is recovering in the hospital after getting shot Monday morning.

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what transpired but initial details shared by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is the officer may have been at a club on Chimney Rock.

The deputy is said to be in fair condition and expected to survive the injuries. Currently, the Houston Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

"Please keep our deputy in your prayers," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

During a press conference Monday morning, Asst. Chief B. Tien shared preliminary details saying the officer was with a woman talking when an unidentified man came and exchanged words with her before an argument broke out between him and the off-duty deputy.

It's unclear what the argument was about, but it's believed they all know each other. Officials confirmed two firearms were recovered and several bullet casings at the scene, so a gunfight did break out between both men.

Both the man and the off-duty officer were shot, the woman was not injured but visibly shaken up, the Asst. Chief said.

The two men were taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Special investigators were called to look into the crime scene and since it's an officer-involved shooting, the HCSO will be conducting its own internal investigation.