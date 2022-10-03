National Night Out brings out aw enforcement into underserved North Houston community

On Tuesday Houston Police officers and Harris County Sheriff's deputies will be out in full force building relationships and spending time with residents in the communities they serve.

This is a part of the annual national night out, meant to bridge gaps between law enforcement and residents.

The event will be held at Thomas R. Wussow park in the Greenspoint area from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FOX 26 spoke with residents who have lived near the intersection of Old Creek Rd. and Coach road in the Greens point area for nearly 30 years.

They tell us with every year that's passed, crime has gotten worse, they hear gunshots at night, and they've had their vehicles broken into more times than they can count. One family even told us a man jumped onto their balcony and tried to break into their home.

When they learned that National Night Out, an event meant to mend relationships and help crackdown on crime was coming to their area they were glad to hear it.

However, these people living in a community plagued by crime say it's going to take a lot more than one night to change what's happening in this area.

"We need more policing in this area because sometimes we call them, and they never come, or they come 2-3 hours later, or they never answer the phone," one resident said.

National Night out is a free event and all community members and business owners are welcome.