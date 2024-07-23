12-year-old kills 8-year-old cousin, tries to cover it up

A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering and killing her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone.

According to the county's prosecutor, a security camera recorded the killing inside the bedroom the young girls shared.

The recording shows the older child using bedding to suffocate her cousin as she slept in the top bunk.

After the child died, the juvenile cleaned up the victim and repositioned her body.

