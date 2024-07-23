Three people have been charged in connection to drugs that were found in the Harris County Jail.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators took the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said the success of the case was achieved through the combined efforts of the HCSO Human Trafficking Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Intelligence Unit, K-9 Unit, and Crime Analysis and Intelligence.

Gonzalez said Joshua Owens, 35, Nathaniel Campbell, 42, and Lativia A. Bailey, 31, have been charged.

Joshua Owens (left) and Nathaniel Campbell (right). Mug shot of Lativia Bailey not available

Owens is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity involving money laundering and introducing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

Authorities said Owens was already in the Harris County Jail on a murder charge.

Campbell and Bailey were both charged with engaging in organized criminal activity involving money laundering.

Both Campbell and Bailey were arrested on Monday.

On social media, Gonzalez said, "Awhile back, we announced enhancements to our screening process that includes overt and covert practices. Our efforts seem to be paying off. We aim to create a suitable environment for all who live and work in the jail."