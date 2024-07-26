A popular Katy pie shop, that recently had to close it's doors, has a new lease on life thanks to another local restaurant chain.

In April, the Proud Pie Bakery found itself in financial difficulty and some public-crowdfunding was able to help keep the place open. In early July, though, the money crunch proved too much and Proud Pie was forced to close.

'"For two years, we've really been struggling with money issues and money problems, and we've just tried everything," says Proud Pie owner Scott Chapman.

Faced with mounting bills and revenue down more by more than half, as fewer customers were making room for pie, he had close the doors after nine years.

Within minutes of Chapman posting the news on Facebook, the people who own the Dish Society chain of restaurants got in touch. As luck would have it, they wanted to improve their dessert offerings and saw an opportunity to add Proud Pie to their portfolio.

"The quality of the product that they put out, and the culture behind the product, just aligned so well with who we are," says Dish Society co-owner Trent Patterson, "I just could not see such a great brand disappear."

Now, with a licensing agreement in place, Proud Pie's pastry chef has already been hired to make the resurrected confections, and several other employees will likely follow as Proud Pie will soon appear on the Dish Society menu for fans and new customers.

"It is going to be a feature on our menu so that people know that those recipes are the same recipes that Scott and his team developed, and they've become loyal fans of," says Patterson.

"With their help, other people in the Houston area, and possibly Austin in the future, and wherever else that they want to venture out to, will be able to experience Proud Pie," adds Chapman, "I can't possibly be happier."

The agreement also allows Chapman and Proud Pie to continue their philanthropic activities that give back to the community.

The first Proud Pies will be introduced at Dish Society's Katy location, and be at all their restaurants in about six weeks.