A League City man was arrested on Thursday for tampering with his girlfriend's dead body, according to authorities. 51-year-old James Hart is charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. He was arrested Thursday.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Hart following an investigation into the death of 30-year-old Giselle Salazar. League City Police Detectives placed James Hart in custody without incident at the marina in the 700 block of Davis Road.

On May 31, authorities said Salazar’s body was found hanging from a dock of the Wharf Marina. League City police said, based on the way her body was positioned, they believe Salazar did not die at the location where her body was found, but was likely moved to that location after her death.

"I loved her more than anyone ever has," said James Hart during an interview in June with FOX 26.

According to court records, James was notified by a neighbor of Salazar's death. Salazar and Hart lived together on a boat at the pier in the marina. He was the last person to see her alive.

Court records state Salazar was hanging from a pier by a that was secured to a pole and tied around her neck. Officials said she was submerged in the water from the waist down. Her arm was raised and up against the wooden pylon, and with her right arm down.

During a June interview, Hart maintained his innocence.

"All I do is stay on this boat, cry, talk to the police, try to come up with different camera angles of people that I think can help in every single way," said Hart in June.

During the interview, Hart was confronted by family members.

According to court documents, Hart texted his mother about Salazar’s death three hours before the body was found. Police said based on inconsistencies with Hart's story, his knowledge of blind spots of surveillance videos by Hart, knowledge of Salazar's death three hours prior to her body being found, and the deletion of several text messages, they believe Hart intentionally moved Salazar's body knowing a death investigation would occur.

A Galveston County judge issued a $80,000 bond for Hart.