Jocelyn Nungaray case: Search warrant reveals suspects pointing the finger at each other over her murder

Court documents are revealing some new details into the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 26, they state that Franklin Jose Pena Ramos and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel are pointing the finger at each other over Jocelyn's murder.

Court documents state that Ramos said he and Johan left Ojos Locos on foot around 10 p.m. and began walking back toward the apartment where they were staying. He said that along the way, they got lost and ended up at a gas station where they met Jocelyn.

Documents stated that Johan asked Jocelyn for direction to get back to their apartment.

Along the way, court documents stated that Franklin said that as they were walking westbound on Rankin Road, he saw Johan kiss Jocelyn on the lips.

Franklin then stated, according to court documents, that they continued walking towards the southwest side of the road, where the embankment slopes down to the bayou.

At that point, Franklin stated that he saw Johan, who was behind Jocelyn, wrap his forearm around her neck. Johan then kept his forearm around her neck and walked her ot the area under the bridge, court documents stated.

Franklin then stated that he saw Johan put Jocelyn onto her back. While she was on the ground, court documents stated that Franklin said he saw Johan take off Jocelyn's pants and climb on top of her while holding her arms down.

Court documents stated that Franklin told Johan to stop and that they should leave. However, Johan told him "I have to finish what I started."

Franklin then stated, according to court documents, he saw Johan wrap his forearm around Jocelyn's neck again and cover her mouth with his hand.

It was at that point that court documents stated Franklin saw that Jocelyn was deceased and then Johan tied her hands and feet together. Johan then moved Jocelyn into the water and said that no DNA would be found on the body due to the water.

12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray

According to court documents, Franklin stated that he didn't touch Jocelyn or physically or sexually assault her.

Franklin also stated, according to court documents, that he asked why Johan shaved his beard and Johan told him, "So that they don't recognize me."

Franklin also added that he didn't know what happened to his or Johan's clothes after the murder, but believes that Johan got rid of them, court documents said.

During Johan's questioning, he pointed the finger back at Franklin.

Court documents stated that Johan initially distanced himself from the commission of the murder and claimed that Franklin was solely responsible, and the interview was initially completed.

However, Johan re-initiated conversation with detectives and, according to court documents, admitted that he was the person who tied Jocelyn's legs and told Franklin to throw her body into the bayou, because the water would wash off the DNA.

Both men remain behind bars on capital murder charges and both have a $10 million bond.

