Jocelyn Nungaray: Suspect accused of killing 12-year-old allegedly crossed into US illegally

The suspects accused in the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray allegedly crossed into the United States illegally.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Nungaray.

According to a FOX News article, Pena Ramos illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas , in May, sources from the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to them. He was detained by Border Patrol agents and was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear in court.

RELATED: Jocelyn Nungaray: Suspects face capital murder charges in death of 12-year-old

FOX News also reported Rangel Martinez also crossed illegally into El Paso in March and was caught by Border Patrol before being released into the U.S. on an unknown basis.

They were arrested early Thursday morning at the Canfield Lake Apartments where they lived in North Houston.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A neighbor there says he knows Pena Ramos to be from Venezuela and has seen him with a young girl before.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The New York Post stated in an article, "[Pena Ramos] told authorities that he planned to live with his cousin in Houston until his court appearance in July, sources said. Agents put a GPS tracker on Pena Ramos, which was only set to monitor his location for 21 days, sources said."

The article says it's unknown if he was wearing the monitor when Jocelyn was killed.

Neither suspect has a criminal history in Harris County.