Rapper Slim Thug's Houston apartment burglarized, sources confirm

Slim Thug’s apartment burglarized

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the unoccupied apartment in Downtown Houston around 11 p.m. after security found the door forced open.

Sources confirm that the apartment belongs to Slim Thug.

Police say jewelry and cash were missing.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear exactly how much cash or jewelry was stolen. It’s also not known if police have any leads on a suspect.

FILE PHOTO. Slim Thug performs on stage during the One Time For The Benefit concert (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Houston police are continuing to investigate the incident.