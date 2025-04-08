Texas THC ban: Lawmakers debate legislation against hemp, THC products

The Brief The Texas Legislature is looking into drastic changes to the hemp industry. SB3 seeks to ban THC all together. HB28 would make products like gummies illegal while allowing for hemp-infused beverages.



There could be some major changes to the hemp and low-dose THC industry in Texas, a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The state legislature is taking up two separate bills that would either ban certain products or eliminate THC outright.

The backstory:

Senate Bill 3 would ban the sale of all products with THC except those authorized by the Compassionate Use Law.

House Bill 28 seeks to ban synthetic THC and products like gummies, but it allows hemp-infused beverages which would be regulated like alcohol.

House Committee takes up the debate

SB3 already passed through the Senate last month and is now being debated in the House State Affairs Committee.

That same committee is also taking up HB28, and there was plenty of back and forth over the legislation during a Monday hearing.

What they're saying:

"Our concerns with House Bill 28, as written include THC beverages, it should not be considered as a carve out. To us, the beverage is just another delivery method as vapes, waxes and edibles. We can't rush this decision as it will only create another loophole that we'll be addressing again in 2027," said Allen Police Chief Steve Dye.

"We want you to want our product. I want you to use my sleep gummies tonight. I just want you to believe in us enough to know that we will regulate for you and with you," said Katie Frazier, who runs a hemp product business in Austin.

Houston-based Hemp company weighs in

The CEO of Bayou City Hemp, which produces gummies and low-dose THC drinks, testified before the committee on HB28.

Ben Meggs stated he was neutral on the legislation, explaining that he welcomes regulations to the industry, but also provided some suggestions to make sure they’re still able to operate.

Meggs and his company acquired 8th Wonder Brewing back in 2023.

What's next:

Both bills still need to pass through the committee before heading to the House floor for a debate and vote. If SB3 passes the House, it heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. If HB28 passes, it hops over to the Senate where the process will repeat.