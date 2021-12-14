Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
FOX Faceoff: The ongoing debate on legalizing marijuana
Recent polls suggest a majority of Texans support legalizing marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.
North Dakota recreational marijuana measure approved for ballot
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
Study: States with legalized marijuana see increase in car crashes
A new study suggests that states with legalized marijuana are seeing spikes in car accidents.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
Houston opens first medical marijuana store
Houston’s first medical marijuana store is now open along Houston Avenue in the Heights. Texas Original is the state’s largest medical cannabis provider.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb
The Sonoma Hills Farms will offer guests a first-hand look at cannabis farming.
House passes bill to legalize marijuana at federal level, called MORE Act — what's next
The MORE Act, which faces strong headwinds in the Senate, would legalize marijuana nationwide, provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses, and more.
Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill
Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would cut through the red tape to more easily allow medical and scientific research into marijuana.
Marijuana smokers may be more impaired while driving than they think, study suggests
Participants in the study who were not given a placebo felt ready to drive an hour and a half after smoking marijuana, however, simulator data found reduced driving performance such as being unable to stay in their lane.
Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells: Oregon State University study
According to a study from researchers at OSU, cannabis compounds show the ability to prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.
Medical marijuana user hospitalized after turning to synthetic 'spice' due to cost
A bad batch of synthetic marijuana, also known as ‘spice,’ is making its way around Hillsborough County. Two people have died after using the drug and another 40 have been hospitalized, as of Tuesday.
Delta-8 THC is illegal, Texas Department of State Health Services says
Delta 8 is a cannabinoid sold as edibles, tinctures, pills, topical ointment, you can smoke it and vape it. Most CBD dispensaries and vape stores sell it.
Stakeholders get WADA to review cannabis, banned substance list
Months after the suspension of Sha’Carri Richardson, the World Anti-Doping Agency said it would conduct a scientific review of cannabis’ place on the prohibited substance list, though it will remain banned throughout 2022 competitions.