Houston murder-suicide: Suspect who killed girlfriend was out on bond for 2019 murder

The male involved in a murder-suicide in a Downtown Houston apartment was out on bond for a murder charge.

Attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed to FOX 26 his client, 26-year-old Austin Collette, was the suspect who killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

Who is Austin Collette?

The backstory:

According to court records, in December 2024, Collette pleaded guilty to the murder of Thomas Simmons.

He was out on a $250,000 bond and, based on documents, had violated his bond conditions several times.

Collette had been charged with murdering Simmons on Nov. 14, 2918 at Motel Crown Inn at 15707 Eastex Freeway.

Records show Simmons agreed to show up to the motel in order to make a drug deal.

Simmons got into a verbal and physical altercation with Collette and one other suspect before getting inside Collette's vehicle. It then appears Simmons was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was expected to appear back in court on April 21.

1810 Main Apartments murder-suicide

What we know:

The Houston Police Department was called to the scene after receiving a 911 call stating a man had just killed his girlfriend.

They found a 21-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound at the scene. Collette was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified at this time.

