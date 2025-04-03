Houston: Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide after finding two people dead in a Downtown Houston apartment.
Main Street
What we know:
Officials say a male and a female were found dead inside a unit at 1810 Main Apartments. They were reportedly found at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the female was stabbed, and the male had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers were heading to the scene as of about 11:30 a.m.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department