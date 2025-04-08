Hermann Park Conservancy presents 'The Great Elephant Migration'

Hermann Park Conservancy, with the support of a lead gift from the Dunwoody Charitable Foundation, presents The Great Elephant Migration – a month-long public art installation featuring 100 life-sized sculptures of Indian elephants made from dried lantana plants. On site throughout the month of April 2025, Houston is the fourth stop on this traveling installation’s global journey, which will also feature the largest tusker the herd has ever had on display. As part of the Conservancy’s Art in the Park initiative, the public art installation invites visitors to experience the beauty of wildlife conservation and sustainability.

From Tuesday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 30, The Great Elephant Migration can be experienced at Hermann Park for free during the Park’s operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The majority of herds will be located in the Park’s newest destination, the Commons, with additional herds at the Houston Museum of Natural Science and in the Texas Medical Center.

"The Great Elephant Migration is more than an art installation—it is a call to action and a place to experience joy," said Cara Lambright, president & CEO of Hermann Park Conservancy. "By bringing this breathtaking global effort to Hermann Park, we are inviting our community to be part of a worldwide movement to protect ecosystems, eradicate invasive species, and inspire change. These are shared values that span continents.

The Great Elephant Migration is the fundraising adventure of 100 life-size Indian elephants migrating across the US to amplify indigenous knowledge and inspire the human race to share space. As they travel, they tell the story of Asia’s wild elephants and the indigenous communities living alongside them, where people and elephants coexist in the densest populations in the world. A collaboration between indigenous artisans, contemporary artists and cultural institutions, it is raising millions of dollars to power human-wildlife coexistence projects through partnerships with over 20 conservation NGOs in the USA and around the world.

What you can do:

If you are interested in supporting The Great Elephant Migration’s stay in Hermann Park, we welcome help through volunteers! Our volunteers serve as "elephant guardians" and answer visitors’ questions about The Great Elephant Migration, its stop in Houston, and the Conservancy’s role in bringing this public art exhibit to the Park.

Hermann Park Conservancy, in partnership with a handful of local organizations, is presenting a series of engaging activities alongside the installation. With a mix of arts, education, and wellness, the lineup of free events offers additional educational and entertaining opportunities for visitors to connect to the message of the exhibit. You can find the schedule for the month at hermannpark.org/elephants.