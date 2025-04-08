Third Ward residents voice ongoing concerns over crime, safety

The Brief Residents in Houston’s Third Ward remain concerned about crime, gun violence, and a lack of police presence, nearly a year after a shooting shook the neighborhood. Mayor John Whitmire and HPD visited the area with efforts focused on curbing crime during the area’s busy nightlife hours. Despite these actions, residents report ongoing frustrations over limited police resources, while the Riverside Civic Association continues to collect data to push for improvements.



Residents in Houston’s Third Ward say crime and safety remain major concerns, nearly a year after a shooting rattled their neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting, which occurred near Emancipation Avenue and Arbor Street, ended in a crash and was caught on home surveillance videos. The homeowner who captured surveillance video from one angle has since moved from the area, citing safety concerns.

When FOX 26 visited the area a year ago, we found a bullet lodged in the homeowner’s front yard.

A recent survey by the Riverside Civic Association highlights persistent issues in the neighborhood, including crime, noise pollution, gun violence, and what residents describe as a lack of police presence.

"I bought my house two years ago and while redoing the floors, I had to stop because I heard gunshots outside," one neighbor stated in the posted results. "Makes me question why I chose to keep my family here," said another resident.

"Sometimes you wake in the morning and see glass broken in the streets. Breaking in cars," said neighbor Tony Hiner to FOX 26 Monday. "It does concern me. I don’t want nobody to come up and break in my vehicle."

City officials have taken steps to address the situation. Last week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire joined a task force alongside the Houston Police Department and other agencies to improve safety, particularly during the busy nightlife hours of Thursday through Sunday, when break-ins are more common.

There have also been meetings in the area with neighbors, HPD, city council, and fellow neighborhood groups in the last year.

What's happening now

Despite these efforts, many residents remain frustrated. An active email chain among concerned citizens frequently questions police and city council members about what is being done. FOX 26 is also included in that same chain. According to Houston Police Officers' Union President Doug Griffith, the department is working diligently to tackle the issues, but acknowledges they are strained by limited resources.

FOX 26 is waiting to hear back from Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz's office for a comment.

Meanwhile, the Riverside Civic Association plans to continue gathering data independently in hopes of creating a safer environment for the community. You can learn more on their Facebook page.