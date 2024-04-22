Residents of a Third Ward community are frustrated after an alarming incident occurred overnight, with nearly 30 gunshots ringing out in the area.

The shooting, coupled with a car crash, has ignited frustration among locals who are demanding change in their neighborhood.

The incident unfolded on the corner of Emancipation and Arbor streets, an area not far from numerous bars and nightclubs that attract significant nighttime foot and vehicle traffic.

According to reports, a Jaguar SUV came under fire from an individual in an older model white Cadillac. The SUV then collided with another vehicle before crashing into the curb. The driver of the Jaguar sustained multiple gunshot wounds and ran for help in a nearby nightclub, where law enforcement and paramedics later treated him for his injuries. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

Rayven Moore, President of the Riverside Civic Association, voiced the sentiments of many residents, emphasizing the need for greater vigilance and community support in tackling such incidents.

"There's people coming from other neighborhoods that are coming to have fun, get drunk and party...but I think we need to be mindful that, this is somebody's neighborhood," Moore said.

"My neighbors just had a kid and this is the type of activity that's going on right in our front yard. It's crazy. Honestly, it's unacceptable. I think that there can be more done."

Residents have long been grappling with safety concerns in their neighborhood, with some indicating that they've discovered shell casings around their homes from previous years. Many are now urging city officials to implement additional measures to address the escalating violence, including increased police patrols.

However, some residents expressed disappointment with the response from local council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, claiming they were informed that little could be done to remedy the situation.

Shabazz, while acknowledging the challenges, reiterated her commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts.

"The only thing that I can do is try to support those police officers for their overtime who would address that activity," she stated. "As a council member, I’ve put in more money for the Southeast and South Central command to provide for overtime. The city has the SH14 funds which they are also gearing towards more police presence."