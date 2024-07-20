Anime Matsuri, the largest anime convention in Texas and the second largest in the United States, is getting ready to take over Houston in August!

The 18th annual convention will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, offering a full weekend of activities and attractions for anime fans, Japanese culture enthusiasts, and pop culture aficionados.

One highlight of this year’s convention will be the North American concert debut of the Japanese pop group EQUAL LOVE. Also, in celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary, Guest of Honor, renowned illustrator Shinji Nishikawa, will be doing live drawings of Godzilla in the exhibitor hall.

You could also be some of the first anime fans to see the global and national premieres of new anime series which will only be shown at Anime Matsuri!

For nearly two decades, thousands of Houstonians have attended this exciting event, enjoying live shows, shopping opportunities, cosplay contests, and the chance to meet talented artists and creators from their favorite shows!

"For almost 20 years, our team has been honored to witness how much the anime and cosplay community in Houston has flourished," Deneice Leigh, Anime Matsuri Founder and Chairman. "We are so grateful to our hardworking volunteers, our strong partners for enabling us to help promote such an enjoyable experience for all of Houston. Our bar, The Anime Bar, has also for the last two years been another place for cosplay fans to meet up, watch anime, or just have a ball!"

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner famously attended last year's convention dressed as Luffy from the popular anime "One Piece."

Tickets and single-day passes for Anime Matsuri can be purchased on their website. The event is open to all ages, though certain areas and programming will require 18+ wristbands.