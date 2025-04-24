Northeast Houston: 18-year-old arrested in Glen Manor Drive shooting; another 18-year-old killed, police say

The Brief Brayland Whitehead was arrested and charged with the death of Brandon Price. Price was found shot on Saturday night. Police at the scene said Price's family members tried to revive him.



An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with a shooting that killed another 18-year-old in northeast Houston over the weekend.

Glen Manor Drive shooting update

What we know:

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Brayland Whitehead. He has reportedly been charged with murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Price.

Whitehead was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Glen Manor Drive, near Shreveport Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Price lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, Price's family members and paramedics tried to revive him, but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitehead was allegedly identified as the suspect in this shooting.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the motive behind the shooting.

Featured article