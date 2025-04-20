Northeast Houston: Young man dies with gunshot to his chest; family tried reviving him, police say
HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in northeast Houston on Saturday night, according to police.
Glen Manor Drive shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7500 of Glen Manor Drive, near Shreveport Boulevard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
According to a lieutenant at the scene, the victim's family members and paramedics tried to revive him, but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified at this time. Police at the scene said the man was in his 20s.
There is no description available of any suspects or a suspect vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Lieutenant Khan.