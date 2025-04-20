Northeast Houston: Young man dies with gunshot to his chest; family tried reviving him, police say

The Brief Police were called to Glen Manor Drive on Saturday night. A man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in northeast Houston on Saturday night, according to police.

Glen Manor Drive shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7500 of Glen Manor Drive, near Shreveport Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, the victim's family members and paramedics tried to revive him, but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police at the scene said the man was in his 20s.

There is no description available of any suspects or a suspect vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)