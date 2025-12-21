The Brief Rosevelt Gilliam is accused of stabbing his wife, Kimberly, then attempting to set her on fire. A family member tells FOX 26 that the incident happened while the suspect was on FaceTime with his wife's mother. Records show Rosevelt has been arrested several times in the past dating back to the 1990s.



An alleged domestic violence victim has died after authorities say she was stabbed by her husband earlier this month in their east Houston home.

East Houston: Wife allegedly stabbed by husband

The backstory:

The incident was reported Dec. 3 on Islamorada Drive and Cay Col Court, near John Ralston and Tidwell Roads.

A Harris County sergeant said neighbors called authorities about an altercation between two people.

What's New:

According to court records, 54-year-old Rosevelt Gilliam stabbed his wife, 58-year-old Kimberly Gilliam. Rosevelt is accused of then pouring gasoline on Kimberly in an attempt to burn her.

Kimberly was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her family tells FOX 26 that her complications from the incident are what eventually resulted in her death on Dec. 20.

Rosevelt was also taken to a hospital after he allegedly set himself on fire. Records show that he has since been dismissed from the hospital and is now in jail on a $1.5 million bond for aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon.

‘You claimed her destiny’

What they're saying:

Kimberly's brother, Salama Morgan, spoke to FOX 26 from a hospital bed. He said his blood pressure spiked after learning of his sister's death.

Salama claims that he watched the incident happen via FaceTime when Rosevelt called Kimberly's mother.

"He was like, ‘Ms. Morgan, I’m calling you to let [you] know that this is your daughter's last day on Earth,'" Salama said. "I've never begged a man in my life, but I was begging him not to kill my sister."

Kimberly's sister, Decheshe Morgan, says Rosevelt's actions not only stopped her sister's life, but had a ripple effect on their family.

"By doing everything that you did to her on Dec. 3, you claimed her destiny. We don't know what she could've done, who she could've been moving forward," said Dechese. "You took her away from so many that loved her."

Suspect's criminal history

Dig deeper:

The alleged stabbing isn't Rosevelt Gilliam's first time in trouble with Houston Police.

According to Harris County court documents, he was arrested several times in the past for different issues, including assault on a family member and aggravated robbery. His full criminal charges are listed here:

Aggravated Assault of a Family Member causing serious bodily injuries with a weapon — Dec. 2025

Assault of a Family Member — July 2024

Evading arrest — Oct. 1995

Failure to identify as a fugitive — Oct. 1995

Evading arrest — June 1995

Criminal mischief — June 1995

Deadly Conduct — June 1995

Aggravated robbery — May 1990

What's next:

Rosevelt Gilliam is expected to be in court on January 8th.

Help the family, end domestic violence

What you can do:

The family of Kimberly has a GoFundMe available here to help with funeral expenses.

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation, these resources can help:

Call 911 if you're in immediate danger

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline : 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788

For more resources in the Greater Houston area, click here.