Channelview car crash: New details on deadly incident in San Jacinto River

The Brief Officials identified a woman who died on Friday after her vehicle crashed into a river in Channelview. The woman and her baby died at the scene. A witness reportedly smashed a car window to rescue two other children.



A woman has been identified as a victim in a Channelview incident that resulted in a car going into a river. Officials say the woman and her infant died at the scene, and two other kids were sent to a hospital.

RELATED: Infant and mother dead, 2 children injured after vehicle submerges in San Jacinto River

Channelview: Car crashes into San Jacinto River

What we know:

The crash happened in a branch of the San Jacinto River on Market Street. Deputies were called to the incident at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to Harris County officials, Crystal Njepu was driving west on Market Street when she suffered a possible medical emergency.

The emergency caused her vehicle to move onto the gravel on the south side of the roadway. Officials say the vehicle then sped up, went through a grassy area, then went into the river.

The vehicle started to sink quickly, and a current moved the vehicle under a bridge.

Authorities pulled Njpepu and a baby girl from the vehicle, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say a witness went into the water and smashed the back window of the vehicle. The witness was able to save one person in the front passenger seat and another in the back left passenger seat.

Officials at the scene said the two rescued victims were children, possibly five and seven years old. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What's next:

This incident is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division.