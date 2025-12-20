Katy Mills Mall partially reopens after fire prompts food court evacuation

The Brief The Katy Mills Mall food court was evacuated due to a fire. The fire has been put out, but the food court and some other parts of the mall are closed off. Drivers around the area should expect traffic.



Parts of the Katy Mills Mall are closed to the public after a fire in the food court prompted an evacuation.

Katy Mills Mall evacuated

What we know:

The Katy Office of Emergency Management says the mall's food court was evacuated out of precaution due to a fire.

The fire has since been put out.

Officials have closed off the food court, stores near the food court, and Entrance 2. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the parking lot near Entrance 2.

Both wings of the mall are open to the public.

Drivers around the mall should expect traffic congestion in the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.