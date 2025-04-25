Channelview crash: 1 dead, 2 children injured after vehicle submerges into water

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after vehicle with people inside entered the water and submerged. Officials confirmed a woman was killed in the crash. Two children, possible five and seven years old, were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred at Market and River Haven. It's unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.



Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle with people inside submerged into a body of water in the Channelview area.

Vehicle with people inside crashes into water in Channelview area

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at Market and River Haven.

Officials stated that callers reported seeing a vehicle, with people inside, enter the water and submerge.

Gonzalez said two children, possibly five and seven years old, were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they were able to pull an adult female from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo from above the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

It's also unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.

It's also unknown if any other people remain in the vehicle. Rescue efforts are continuing.

