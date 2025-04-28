Secret to getting Real ID quickly before May 7 deadline

The Brief The deadline to get REAL ID is May 7. Wait times for appointments in some large cities are backed up for days or weeks. Quicker appointments can be found at DPS offices in smaller communities.



The deadline to get REAL ID is a little over a week away on May 7. If you don't have that yellow star on your ID by then, you could be denied from boarding a flight.

But we have a tip that can help you get one faster.

REAL ID requirement deadline approaches

The backstory:

REAL ID is a federal requirement that came after 9/11 to improve security by verifying identities. It's been delayed several times, but now the deadline is fast approaching.

You can get REAL ID through the Texas Department of Public Safety. But appointments in several major cities are backed up for a couple of weeks.

What you can do:

You can see the current number of days it will take to get an appointment through this link on the DPS website. Right now, it shows that some appointments at Houston DPS offices, for example, can mean waiting up to two weeks. But if you're willing to drive to an office a few hours away, we found wait times as short as two to three days, such as in the Lufkin.

You can make an appointment through the DPS website.

How to get a REAL ID

What to bring:

To get a REAL ID, you'll need an original or certified copy of your birth certificate or your U.S. Passport, which must still be valid.

You'll need your Social Security card, your current Texas vehicle registration or title, and your auto insurance policy or statement.

If you have changed your name, like if you got married, you'll need proof of your name change and your birth name.

How to fly without REAL ID

If you can't get a Real ID by May 7, you can use a valid U.S. passport, a permanent resident card, or a military ID to board a domestic flight.

Without any of those, TSA will ask you a series of questions, which could delay you from your flight, or deny you from boarding altogether.

You can still get a Real ID after May 7, but you'll need it to board a domestic flight starting on that date.