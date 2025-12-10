Expand / Collapse search

Male shot in Spring neighborhood; suspect arrested, officials say

By
Updated  December 10, 2025 2:00pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The shooting reportedly happened on a street near Treaschwig Road and Birnam Wood Boulevard.
    • Authorities said the suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a male victim in a Spring neighborhood.

Spring shooting suspect on the run

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Donalbain Drive, near Treaschwig Road and Birnam Wood Boulevard. 

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby fire station for help.

The suspect fled on foot, but Precinct 4 later shared that he had been arrested.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable

Crime and Public SafetySpringHarris County