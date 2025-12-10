Male shot in Spring neighborhood; suspect arrested, officials say
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a male victim in a Spring neighborhood.
Spring shooting suspect on the run
What we know:
The shooting was reported on Donalbain Drive, near Treaschwig Road and Birnam Wood Boulevard.
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby fire station for help.
The suspect fled on foot, but Precinct 4 later shared that he had been arrested.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable