Male shot in Spring neighborhood; suspect arrested, officials say

The Brief The shooting reportedly happened on a street near Treaschwig Road and Birnam Wood Boulevard. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.



A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a male victim in a Spring neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Donalbain Drive, near Treaschwig Road and Birnam Wood Boulevard.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby fire station for help.

The suspect fled on foot, but Precinct 4 later shared that he had been arrested.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.