FOX 26 viewer donates to help young man with Cerebral Palsy get proper wheelchair after family’s plea

Randy Hartley has helped FOX 26 viewers in the past and has donated to animal shelters.

After hearing about Anthony Lascano's predicament, Hartley wanted to donate $1,000.

"The wheelchair that he has, he was slipping. It was hard for us to get him in the chair, because he would slide out. It was too big," said Anthony's aunt, Maria Zavala.

Anthony beamed after receiving the check.

"I appreciate everybody in this house," he said.