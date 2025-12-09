Expand / Collapse search

FOX 26 viewer donates to help young man with Cerebral Palsy get proper wheelchair after family’s plea

By
Published  December 9, 2025 10:16pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Viewer helps man by donating $1,000 to new wheelchair

FOX 26's Randy Wallace was there after a FOX 26 viewer opened his heart to help a man by donating $1,000 to purchase a new wheelchair.

The Brief

    • Randy Hartley has helped FOX 26 viewers in the past and has donated to animal shelters.
    • After hearing about Anthony Lascano's predicament, Hartley wanted to donate $1,000.
    • Anthony beamed after receiving the check.

HOUSTON - Randy Hartley has helped FOX 26 viewers in the past and has donated to animal shelters.

The backstory:

After hearing about Anthony Lascano's predicament, Hartley wanted to donate $1,000.

What they're saying:

"The wheelchair that he has, he was slipping. It was hard for us to get him in the chair, because he would slide out. It was too big," said Anthony's aunt, Maria Zavala.

Anthony beamed after receiving the check.

"I appreciate everybody in this house," he said. 

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace was there when the check was presented. 

