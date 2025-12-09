Former U.S. Education Secretary, Houston ISD superintendent Dr. Rod Paige dies

article

The Brief Dr. Rod Paige has died, according to the Houston mayor's office. Dr. Paige previously served as the seventh U.S. Secretary of Education. He also previously served as Houston ISD superintendent.



Dr. Rod Paige, the former U.S. Secretary of Education and Houston school leader, has died, the mayor’s office confirms.

Dr. Paige served as the seventh U.S. Secretary of Education. His position was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2001.

He had previously served as dean of the College of Education at Texas Southern University, a trustee on the Houston ISD Board of Education and superintendent of the school district.

"A Houston hero"

What they're saying:

In a statement, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Rod Paige. He was a Houston hero, respected educator and a dear friend.

Throughout his distinguished career in public service, from Dean of the Texas Southern University College of Education, Houston Independent School District superintendent or serving as the seventh U.S. Education Secretary, Dr. Paige transformed lives and opened the doors of opportunity for countless children and their families throughout our community and across the country.

God does not allow us to choose when we lose loved ones and friends, but he does allow us to honor their legacy and celebrate their lives.

I ask everyone to celebrate Dr. Paige’s life and keep his family and loved ones in your prayers."