52 Hoover Gangster Crips member sentenced for sex-trafficking young girls on Bissonnet

The Brief Clarence Chambers, 34, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for his role in sex-trafficking teenage girls. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he's a member of the 52 Hoover Gangster Crips. Chambers would force young girls to walk the Bissonnet track and participate in sex acts for money. After he completes his prison term, Chambers will have to serve 10 years of supervised release.



A 34-year-old Houston gang member has been sentenced for his role in sex-trafficking teenage girls in the Houston-area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Clarence Christopher Chambers pleaded guilty to the sex-trafficking charges on Nov. 24, 2025 and was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years in federal prison. Chambers is a member of the 52 Hoover Gangster Crips.

Gang member sentenced in sex-trafficking operation

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, from April to September 2019, Chambers and others would recruit young girls and force them to participate in sex acts with "clients" in cars for money and in motels around the Bissonnet "track."

This is a well-known area in Houston is near US 59 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet Street where pimps and traffickers place their victims.

Chambers was accused of targeting girls, some as young as 14, who were vulnerable, like runaways.

The court heard reports of Chambers' exploitation of the teenage girls and the lasting trauma they suffered, such as physical abuse, threats, and psychological harm.

He would use violence and threats to coerce them into sex acts for profits. Chambers would force the victims to walk along Bissonnet while he and the other men kept their profits.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said:

"Chambers stole his young victims’ dignity and innocence," said Ganjei. "They were beaten, threatened, and treated as commodities for someone else’s profit. Today’s sentence is about these courageous victims, recognizing the depth of harm they endured and affirming that they matter and their lives are not disposable. My office will continue to stand with victims and use every federal tool available to hold human traffickers accountable."

What's next:

After his prison term, Chambers will have to serve 10 years of supervised release. He will then have requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. Chambers will be ordered to register as a sex offender.