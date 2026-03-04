U.S. representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District: Primary election results

The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 18th Congressional District. Current District 18 Rep. Christian Menefee and District 9 Rep. Al Green were among the Democrats vying for a spot on the November midterm ballot.



Texans cast their votes Tuesday in the primary elections for U.S. representative of Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Primary results

Democratic primary

The Democratic primary appears to be headed to a runoff between incumbent Christian Menefee and Al Green. Neither has gotten at least 50% of the vote as of 7 a.m., the Associated Press reports. Menefee has received 46% of the vote, while Green is behind at 44.2%.

Republican primary

Ronald Whitfield has won the Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.

About Texas' 18th Congressional District

Big picture view:

After being represented by Sheila Jackson Lee for nearly three decades, Texas’ 18th Congressional District has had three different representatives since her death in July 2024.

Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, won a special election to finish out her mother’s term from November 2024 to January 2025.

Sylvester Turner, the former Houston mayor, was elected to represent the district for the following term in the November 2024 election. He took office in January 2025 and passed away in March, leaving the seat vacant.

In January, Christian Menefee won a special runoff election to finish out Turner’s term that expires in January 2027.

Menefee was among the Democrats vying for a spot on the November midterm ballot, facing off against Al Green, the current representative for Texas’ 9th Congressional District.

District 18 includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas. However, due to mid-decade redistricting that had redrawn the district for this election, District 18 now also includes a large area previously represented by Green in District 9.

Two Republicans – Ronald Dwayne Whitfield and Elizabeth Vences – were also on the primary ballot.